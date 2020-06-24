All apartments in Riverside
1220 TALBOTT SQUARE

1220 Talbott Square · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Talbott Square, Riverside, MD 21017
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
**FREE RENT through February 28th, March rent and security deposit due at signing.** Unique 3 bedroom 2 full bath home. Has a vaulted ceiling in the living room/dining room combo. The living room will have an electric insert within the fireplace. The home has NEW carpet and paint in some rooms and large custom tile in others. Your upstairs loft like office has HARDWOOD floors. It also overlooks the living room and offers sky lights for added attraction. Kitchen has vaulted ceilings, brand new appliances and upgraded slider with blinds in glass to your back yard. Outside you have a covered front porch, 2 car parking pad and nice level back yard. All for less than $200K! Priced to move fast in this market. Excuse improvements being done. All will be done before settlement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 TALBOTT SQUARE have any available units?
1220 TALBOTT SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, MD.
What amenities does 1220 TALBOTT SQUARE have?
Some of 1220 TALBOTT SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 TALBOTT SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
1220 TALBOTT SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 TALBOTT SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 1220 TALBOTT SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 1220 TALBOTT SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 1220 TALBOTT SQUARE offers parking.
Does 1220 TALBOTT SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 TALBOTT SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 TALBOTT SQUARE have a pool?
No, 1220 TALBOTT SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 1220 TALBOTT SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 1220 TALBOTT SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 TALBOTT SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 TALBOTT SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 TALBOTT SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 TALBOTT SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

