1220 TALBOTT SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

**FREE RENT through February 28th, March rent and security deposit due at signing.** Unique 3 bedroom 2 full bath home. Has a vaulted ceiling in the living room/dining room combo. The living room will have an electric insert within the fireplace. The home has NEW carpet and paint in some rooms and large custom tile in others. Your upstairs loft like office has HARDWOOD floors. It also overlooks the living room and offers sky lights for added attraction. Kitchen has vaulted ceilings, brand new appliances and upgraded slider with blinds in glass to your back yard. Outside you have a covered front porch, 2 car parking pad and nice level back yard. All for less than $200K! Priced to move fast in this market. Excuse improvements being done. All will be done before settlement.