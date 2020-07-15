/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:34 PM
190 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Redland, MD
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
8040 NEEDWOOD
8040 Needwood Road, Redland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1074 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st! (STILL TENANT OCCUPIED - FOLLOW COVID 19 GUIDELINES AND WEAR MASK)Walking distance and 2 Blocks from the Shady Grove Metro Station! Upper level 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo with access to weight room (recreation center) and
Results within 1 mile of Redland
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:53 PM
24 Units Available
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1287 sqft
Elegant 1-2 bedroom (and loft) apartment homes. Unique floor plans, with built-in bookcases, in-unit W/D and soaking tubs. Wine room, recording studios, community garden and elevator. Near I-270, good schools and shopping.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
34 Units Available
King Farm
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
1109 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
17 Units Available
King Farm
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1157 sqft
Two-story units available. Private balconies and patios. Outdoor pool with splash area for kids. In-unit laundry facilities. Impressive fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
9 Units Available
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1006 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near Shady Grove Metro Station with easy access to I-270 and InterCounty Connector MD Route 200. Fireplace, patio, outside storage, vaulted ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
18 Units Available
West Rockville
Villas at Rockville
1699 Yale Pl, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1384 sqft
Within walking distance of Montgomery College and close to Shady Grove Metro Station. Units feature breakfast bars, energy efficient windows, and patios. Community offers storage areas and a pool.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
440 GIRARD ST
440 Girard Street, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1025 sqft
RENT THIS CONDO WITH UTILITIES INCLUDED! Electricity, Gas & Water bill FREE! Beautiful and spacious condo in a great location. Close to everything! Shady Grove Station, public transportation and main routes.
Results within 5 miles of Redland
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
42 Units Available
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1100 sqft
Now Open for tours and leasing. Experience the ultimate in services and amenities at Cadence at Crown apartments in Gaithersburg, MD. Adjacent to the shopping, dining and nightlife of Downtown Crown including Harris Teeter, Starbucks and LA Fitness.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
13 Units Available
Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1095 sqft
Spacious furnished units with stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly complex offering a basketball court, bike storage, pool, and 24-hour gym. Great for commuters! I-270 is minutes away.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
23 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1131 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
14 Units Available
The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr, Montgomery Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1082 sqft
Community in Montgomery Village, Maryland, offers stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments in a friendly area just 2 miles from Lake Forest Mall. In-unit W/D, private outside storage, poolside grilling, and cardio center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
32 Units Available
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
1198 sqft
Conveniently located in North Bethesda, just 7 minute metro ride to downtown Bethesda. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Tenants can take advantage of courtyard, pool, and gym.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
24 Units Available
East Rockville
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1057 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
16 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
27 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1085 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
11 Units Available
East Rockville
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1160 sqft
An outdoor pool and well-equipped gym make it easy to stay healthy. Various floor plans with private patios and balconies. In-unit laundry. Quiet forest setting.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 PM
25 Units Available
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
909 sqft
Recently renovated units in a green complex that accepts pets and section 8. Fire pit, pool, and playground on site. Nearby Quince Orchard Plaza offers dining and retail options. Close to I-270.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 PM
39 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1077 sqft
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
31 Units Available
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
781 sqft
Hilltop community near Rock Creek Park with pathways, play spaces and Olympic-sized pool. Three blocks from Twinbrook Metro and bike ride from White Flint area or Congressional Plaza.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
24 Units Available
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
890 sqft
Smoke-free, pet-friendly apartment homes with in-unit W/D and stainless steel appliances. Dog park, playground and pool. Close to Lakeforest Mall and I-270. Near Gaithersburg Library and plenty of parks.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:53 PM
$
21 Units Available
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1201 sqft
Open floor plans that combine dining, kitchen and living areas. Granite countertops. Gorgeous common areas with an outdoor pool, movie projector, fitness center and conference rooms for private meetings.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
20 Units Available
Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,307
1284 sqft
Located just steps from the metro, parks, and bike paths. Units feature walk-in closets, dishwashers, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Tenants can enjoy 24 hour gym, piano room, pool, and yoga.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
41 Units Available
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1295 sqft
Conveniently located near beautiful parks in prime North Bethesda. Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-suite laundry, expansive closets, and balconies. Luxury complex offers 24-hour parking valet, indoor and outdoor pool, and professionally-managed health club.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
42 Units Available
Avalon at Traville
14240 Alta Oaks Dr, North Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1216 sqft
Tucked into a beautiful, natural setting, but still near everything that North Potomac has to offer. Enjoy modern amenities and security features, as well as a community lounge, billiards room, pool, playground courts and business center.
Similar Pages
Redland 2 BedroomsRedland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRedland 3 BedroomsRedland Apartments with Balconies
Redland Apartments with GymsRedland Apartments with ParkingRedland Apartments with PoolsRedland Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MD