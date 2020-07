Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful home with lots of space - great price! - Located in a quite community. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 full bathrooms 2-level townhouse.

Lovely hardwood floors throughout. Large spaces. Bedrooms are all a good size. Nice enclosed back patio complete with a nice shed. Lots of storage as well.



All new paint. Assigned parking and visitor space. Close to 270 and ICC. Great price!



No pets.



(RLNE4718806)