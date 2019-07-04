8111 NEEDWOOD ROAD

Amenities

Rare 3 BR condo in PRIME commuter location walking distance to Shady Grove METRO. Top floor w/ tile floor in large T-S kit. with Stainless steel appl's and skylights, laminate hardwood in dining area and foyer, washer and dryer in the unit, 2 reserved parking spots and guest parking on street and at club house right behind unit. Comm. work out rm and pool included. 2 storage units ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.