8111 NEEDWOOD ROAD

8111 Needwood Road
Location

8111 Needwood Road, Redland, MD 20855

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Rare 3 BR condo in PRIME commuter location walking distance to Shady Grove METRO. Top floor w/ tile floor in large T-S kit. with Stainless steel appl's and skylights, laminate hardwood in dining area and foyer, washer and dryer in the unit, 2 reserved parking spots and guest parking on street and at club house right behind unit. Comm. work out rm and pool included. 2 storage units ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8111 NEEDWOOD ROAD have any available units?
8111 NEEDWOOD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redland, MD.
What amenities does 8111 NEEDWOOD ROAD have?
Some of 8111 NEEDWOOD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8111 NEEDWOOD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8111 NEEDWOOD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8111 NEEDWOOD ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 8111 NEEDWOOD ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 8111 NEEDWOOD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 8111 NEEDWOOD ROAD offers parking.
Does 8111 NEEDWOOD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8111 NEEDWOOD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8111 NEEDWOOD ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 8111 NEEDWOOD ROAD has a pool.
Does 8111 NEEDWOOD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8111 NEEDWOOD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8111 NEEDWOOD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8111 NEEDWOOD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8111 NEEDWOOD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8111 NEEDWOOD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
