8805 STEPHANIE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Multiple applications in - currently in review. Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/dkZMvJzyNQg ...Renovated & Expanded Rambler with 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Features Wood Floors, Large Family Room Addition with Cathedral Ceiling, Spacious Bedrooms, Renovated Modern Baths, Master Bedroom with Full Bath and 2 Closets. Fully Finished Lower Level Featuring Large Rec Room, Expansive Bedroom, Powder Room, Laundry and Storage. Beautiful Landscaping, Driveway plus plenty of street parking. Quiet Neighborhood, yet close to Grocery, Shopping, Restaurants, and mins to Liberty Road and I-695. Two+ Year Lease Preferred. Looking for end of May or June 1st move-in Qualifying household income of $81,000 if no voucher. Security Deposit = 1 month rent. Vouchers warmly welcomed (need 4 Bedroom voucher to qualify).