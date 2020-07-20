Amenities

3113 Offutt Rd. - Great 4 bed, 1 bath House - Great 4 bed, 1 bath House. Good size living room with upgraded laminate flooring and separate dining room. Large galley kitchen with stainless appliances including: gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and built in microwave. Nice covered porch off the kitchen overlooking the large back yard. First floor has 2 good size bedrooms and a large full bath. Second floor has 2 large bedrooms as well. Basement is unfinished with plenty of storage. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee. Available Now. $1425/ Month + Utilities. Application fees are non refundable.



(RLNE2023260)