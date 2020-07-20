All apartments in Randallstown
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

3113 Offutt Rd.

3113 Offutt Road · No Longer Available
Location

3113 Offutt Road, Randallstown, MD 21133

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3113 Offutt Rd. - Great 4 bed, 1 bath House - Great 4 bed, 1 bath House. Good size living room with upgraded laminate flooring and separate dining room. Large galley kitchen with stainless appliances including: gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and built in microwave. Nice covered porch off the kitchen overlooking the large back yard. First floor has 2 good size bedrooms and a large full bath. Second floor has 2 large bedrooms as well. Basement is unfinished with plenty of storage. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee. Available Now. $1425/ Month + Utilities. Application fees are non refundable.

(RLNE2023260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3113 Offutt Rd. have any available units?
3113 Offutt Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Randallstown, MD.
What amenities does 3113 Offutt Rd. have?
Some of 3113 Offutt Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3113 Offutt Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3113 Offutt Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3113 Offutt Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3113 Offutt Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 3113 Offutt Rd. offer parking?
No, 3113 Offutt Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 3113 Offutt Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3113 Offutt Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3113 Offutt Rd. have a pool?
No, 3113 Offutt Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3113 Offutt Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3113 Offutt Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3113 Offutt Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3113 Offutt Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3113 Offutt Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3113 Offutt Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
