Randallstown, MD
10417 LIBERTY ROAD
Last updated March 7 2020 at 2:32 AM

10417 LIBERTY ROAD

10417 Liberty Road · No Longer Available
Location

10417 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
This immaculate four-six bedroom, three and one half bath spacious stone residence situated on the Broadview Family Farm estate in Randallstown is available for lease. Ideal for casual living and gracious entertaining, the home presents an updated gourmet country kitchen with breakfast room, bright enclosed sun room with slate flooring, rich hardwoods on the main level, a first floor bedroom, a den that could be used as a bedroom, and architecturally appealing curved staircase, crown moldings and wainscoting. The upper level hosts the master suite with sitting area, walk-in closet, cedar closet, and private bathroom, and two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The lower level offers a craft room/ workshop, and ample storage. Adding to the appeal of the home is the two-car garage, non-garage parking for guest parking, the ability to use the community facilities including pool, tennis court, and recreation room for an additional monthly fee. Enjoy the convenient proximity to Owings Mills, Reisterstown, Carroll and Howard Counties, and downtown Baltimore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10417 LIBERTY ROAD have any available units?
10417 LIBERTY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Randallstown, MD.
What amenities does 10417 LIBERTY ROAD have?
Some of 10417 LIBERTY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10417 LIBERTY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10417 LIBERTY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10417 LIBERTY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 10417 LIBERTY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Randallstown.
Does 10417 LIBERTY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 10417 LIBERTY ROAD offers parking.
Does 10417 LIBERTY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10417 LIBERTY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10417 LIBERTY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 10417 LIBERTY ROAD has a pool.
Does 10417 LIBERTY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 10417 LIBERTY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 10417 LIBERTY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10417 LIBERTY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 10417 LIBERTY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10417 LIBERTY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
