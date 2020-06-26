10417 LIBERTY ROAD

Amenities

This immaculate four-six bedroom, three and one half bath spacious stone residence situated on the Broadview Family Farm estate in Randallstown is available for lease. Ideal for casual living and gracious entertaining, the home presents an updated gourmet country kitchen with breakfast room, bright enclosed sun room with slate flooring, rich hardwoods on the main level, a first floor bedroom, a den that could be used as a bedroom, and architecturally appealing curved staircase, crown moldings and wainscoting. The upper level hosts the master suite with sitting area, walk-in closet, cedar closet, and private bathroom, and two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The lower level offers a craft room/ workshop, and ample storage. Adding to the appeal of the home is the two-car garage, non-garage parking for guest parking, the ability to use the community facilities including pool, tennis court, and recreation room for an additional monthly fee. Enjoy the convenient proximity to Owings Mills, Reisterstown, Carroll and Howard Counties, and downtown Baltimore.