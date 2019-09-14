7224 Havre Turn

Amenities

Fully updated 2 bedroom and 1 bath Rancher style single family home in Upper Marlboro! Step in to be greeted by a spacious living room and separate dining room. The eat-in kitchen has gorgeous laminate hardwood flooring, pantry closet, counter and cabinetry space galore. Full hall bath has a custom shower enclosure and all new fixtures. The two large bedrooms have ample closet space and lots of natural light. Enjoy the convenience of the laundry/storage area. Spend time outdoors in the on the private deck and fully fenced backyard. There is even a detached storage shed!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.



-Off of Rt. 301

-Near Rt. 4 and Rt. 5

-Minutes to Andrews Air Force Base

-Close to Rosaryville State Park



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Tiffany at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.789.6991 or email tiffanyj@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



