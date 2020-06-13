822 CALVERT TOWNE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated ceiling fan oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Nice Townhouse located in Prince Frederick - Freshly Painted - Home Features: MAIN LEVEL Living Room w/Slider to New Deck off Back * Updated Kitchen w/New Appliances * Separate Dining Room * Powder Room ** UPSTAIRS has 3 Bedrooms & Full Bath ** LOWER LEVEL has Laundry Area w/washer & dryer * Full Bath * Den * 4th Bedroom w/Slider to Back Yard - Move in Ready! Available Immediately! No Pets Allowed *** OWNER REQUIRES GOOD CREDIT *** OWNER WILL CONSIDER SECTION 8 HOUSING APPLICATIONS.