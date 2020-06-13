822 Calvert Towne Drive, Prince Frederick, MD 20678
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Nice Townhouse located in Prince Frederick - Freshly Painted - Home Features: MAIN LEVEL Living Room w/Slider to New Deck off Back * Updated Kitchen w/New Appliances * Separate Dining Room * Powder Room ** UPSTAIRS has 3 Bedrooms & Full Bath ** LOWER LEVEL has Laundry Area w/washer & dryer * Full Bath * Den * 4th Bedroom w/Slider to Back Yard - Move in Ready! Available Immediately! No Pets Allowed *** OWNER REQUIRES GOOD CREDIT *** OWNER WILL CONSIDER SECTION 8 HOUSING APPLICATIONS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 822 CALVERT TOWNE DRIVE have any available units?
822 CALVERT TOWNE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prince Frederick, MD.
What amenities does 822 CALVERT TOWNE DRIVE have?
Some of 822 CALVERT TOWNE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 CALVERT TOWNE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
822 CALVERT TOWNE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.