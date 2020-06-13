All apartments in Prince Frederick
Find more places like 822 CALVERT TOWNE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prince Frederick, MD
/
822 CALVERT TOWNE DRIVE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:37 AM

822 CALVERT TOWNE DRIVE

822 Calvert Towne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prince Frederick
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

822 Calvert Towne Drive, Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Nice Townhouse located in Prince Frederick - Freshly Painted - Home Features: MAIN LEVEL Living Room w/Slider to New Deck off Back * Updated Kitchen w/New Appliances * Separate Dining Room * Powder Room ** UPSTAIRS has 3 Bedrooms & Full Bath ** LOWER LEVEL has Laundry Area w/washer & dryer * Full Bath * Den * 4th Bedroom w/Slider to Back Yard - Move in Ready! Available Immediately! No Pets Allowed *** OWNER REQUIRES GOOD CREDIT *** OWNER WILL CONSIDER SECTION 8 HOUSING APPLICATIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 CALVERT TOWNE DRIVE have any available units?
822 CALVERT TOWNE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prince Frederick, MD.
What amenities does 822 CALVERT TOWNE DRIVE have?
Some of 822 CALVERT TOWNE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 CALVERT TOWNE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
822 CALVERT TOWNE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 CALVERT TOWNE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 822 CALVERT TOWNE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince Frederick.
Does 822 CALVERT TOWNE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 822 CALVERT TOWNE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 822 CALVERT TOWNE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 822 CALVERT TOWNE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 CALVERT TOWNE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 822 CALVERT TOWNE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 822 CALVERT TOWNE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 822 CALVERT TOWNE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 822 CALVERT TOWNE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 CALVERT TOWNE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 822 CALVERT TOWNE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 822 CALVERT TOWNE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Prince Frederick 3 BedroomsPrince Frederick Apartments with Balcony
Prince Frederick Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MD
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDSuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDGlenn Dale, MDFort Hunt, VADrum Point, MDCalverton, MDCambridge, MDChesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
Franconia, VACape St. Claire, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDFort Meade, MDAccokeek, MDChesapeake Beach, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDRiviera Beach, MDDeale, MDBrock Hall, MDKettering, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University