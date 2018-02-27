8217 W GAINSBOROUGH CT

Amenities

Beautiful home in desirable location. This home offers great design, great space, great neighborhood & great location! Situated on a cul-de-sac with a large backyard, this home has it all. Renovated kitchen with breakfast area. Stone fireplace in family room leading to screened- in porch. Main level office space as well as ample living and dining room. Upper level boasts 4 bedrooms with master bedroom with attached additional office/sitting room. The lower level offers a great recreation space, possible bedroom/den with full bath. Freshly painted, Minutes to Westfield shopping mall, Cabin John Shopping Center, 495 & 270. Perfect location for commuting.