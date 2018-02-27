All apartments in Potomac
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:52 PM

8217 W GAINSBOROUGH CT

8217 Gainsborough Court West · (866) 677-6937
Location

8217 Gainsborough Court West, Potomac, MD 20854

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Beautiful home in desirable location. This home offers great design, great space, great neighborhood & great location! Situated on a cul-de-sac with a large backyard, this home has it all. Renovated kitchen with breakfast area. Stone fireplace in family room leading to screened- in porch. Main level office space as well as ample living and dining room. Upper level boasts 4 bedrooms with master bedroom with attached additional office/sitting room. The lower level offers a great recreation space, possible bedroom/den with full bath. Freshly painted, Minutes to Westfield shopping mall, Cabin John Shopping Center, 495 & 270. Perfect location for commuting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8217 W GAINSBOROUGH CT have any available units?
8217 W GAINSBOROUGH CT has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8217 W GAINSBOROUGH CT have?
Some of 8217 W GAINSBOROUGH CT's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8217 W GAINSBOROUGH CT currently offering any rent specials?
8217 W GAINSBOROUGH CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8217 W GAINSBOROUGH CT pet-friendly?
No, 8217 W GAINSBOROUGH CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 8217 W GAINSBOROUGH CT offer parking?
Yes, 8217 W GAINSBOROUGH CT does offer parking.
Does 8217 W GAINSBOROUGH CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8217 W GAINSBOROUGH CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8217 W GAINSBOROUGH CT have a pool?
No, 8217 W GAINSBOROUGH CT does not have a pool.
Does 8217 W GAINSBOROUGH CT have accessible units?
No, 8217 W GAINSBOROUGH CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8217 W GAINSBOROUGH CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8217 W GAINSBOROUGH CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8217 W GAINSBOROUGH CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8217 W GAINSBOROUGH CT does not have units with air conditioning.
