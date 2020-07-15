8141 Buckpspark Ln E.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious, sunny, classic colonial 4 bdrm 2.5 bath on one of the nicest lots in Ridgeleigh. - Main floor includes large living room, family room, dining room, and office. Eat-in kitchen is completely renovated with granite countertops, all new appliances and bay window with morning light. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms plus new master suite with walk-in closet, two hanging closets, and master bath with double sink, soaking tub and oversized shower. Hall-bath, powder room, and mudroom all renovated. New windows and doors. Walk-out, above-ground basement adds 900 sf. Property backs to Cabin John Park. Member of Ridgeleigh Homeowners Association, a community of 100 homes with neighborhood parties and picnics for Halloween and summer. Churchill HS pyramid.



Non-refundable pet fee $500



(RLNE3421608)