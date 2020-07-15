All apartments in Potomac
8141 Buckpspark Ln E.

8141 Buckspark Lane East · No Longer Available
Location

8141 Buckspark Lane East, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

Spacious, sunny, classic colonial 4 bdrm 2.5 bath on one of the nicest lots in Ridgeleigh. - Main floor includes large living room, family room, dining room, and office. Eat-in kitchen is completely renovated with granite countertops, all new appliances and bay window with morning light. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms plus new master suite with walk-in closet, two hanging closets, and master bath with double sink, soaking tub and oversized shower. Hall-bath, powder room, and mudroom all renovated. New windows and doors. Walk-out, above-ground basement adds 900 sf. Property backs to Cabin John Park. Member of Ridgeleigh Homeowners Association, a community of 100 homes with neighborhood parties and picnics for Halloween and summer. Churchill HS pyramid.

Non-refundable pet fee $500

(RLNE3421608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8141 Buckpspark Ln E. have any available units?
8141 Buckpspark Ln E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 8141 Buckpspark Ln E. have?
Some of 8141 Buckpspark Ln E.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8141 Buckpspark Ln E. currently offering any rent specials?
8141 Buckpspark Ln E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8141 Buckpspark Ln E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8141 Buckpspark Ln E. is pet friendly.
Does 8141 Buckpspark Ln E. offer parking?
No, 8141 Buckpspark Ln E. does not offer parking.
Does 8141 Buckpspark Ln E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8141 Buckpspark Ln E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8141 Buckpspark Ln E. have a pool?
No, 8141 Buckpspark Ln E. does not have a pool.
Does 8141 Buckpspark Ln E. have accessible units?
No, 8141 Buckpspark Ln E. does not have accessible units.
Does 8141 Buckpspark Ln E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8141 Buckpspark Ln E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8141 Buckpspark Ln E. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8141 Buckpspark Ln E. does not have units with air conditioning.
