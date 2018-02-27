All apartments in Potomac
7929 ROBISON ROAD
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:54 AM

7929 ROBISON ROAD

7929 Robison Road · No Longer Available
Location

7929 Robison Road, Potomac, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous "New Home" (completely redone and expanded in 2018 like a new house by Natelli Homes) with over 5,500 sq. ft of finished living area in Charred Oak Estates. Designer touches throughout including cathedral ceilings, custom moldings, coffered ceiling in the family room, and etc. Gleaming hardwood floors cover the main level, stairs, and the hallway on the 2nd floor. High ceilings throughout. The expansive main level is brimming with natural light and features an office/guest bedroom with it's own entrance, powder room (with rough in for a shower), formal dining room, and incredibly spacious family/great room with gas fireplace, the gourmet eat-in kitchen offers a huge island, wine storage, and high end appliances, and a deck overlooking serene woods. Leading to the garage is a large mudroom with extra storage closets, and a "pet room". The master suite on the upper level features a seating area, tray ceiling, incredible closet space and an ensuite full bath with soaking tub, separate shower, and two vanities. The fully finished lower level contains a large rec room, wet bar with a wine cooler, an in-law/au-pair suite, and access to the enclosed rear porch which looks out to the lush backyard and trees. In addition to the 2 car garage with ample storage space, there is also a wide driveway with extra parking area. Nestled on a quiet street with a lot of almost half an acre, this home is located minutes to the newly expanded Cabin John Shopping Center, with access to the Beltway, River Road and downtown Bethesda. Winston Churchill HS Cluster.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7929 ROBISON ROAD have any available units?
7929 ROBISON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 7929 ROBISON ROAD have?
Some of 7929 ROBISON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7929 ROBISON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7929 ROBISON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7929 ROBISON ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 7929 ROBISON ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 7929 ROBISON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 7929 ROBISON ROAD offers parking.
Does 7929 ROBISON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7929 ROBISON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7929 ROBISON ROAD have a pool?
No, 7929 ROBISON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7929 ROBISON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7929 ROBISON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7929 ROBISON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7929 ROBISON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7929 ROBISON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7929 ROBISON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

