7929 ROBISON ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous "New Home" (completely redone and expanded in 2018 like a new house by Natelli Homes) with over 5,500 sq. ft of finished living area in Charred Oak Estates. Designer touches throughout including cathedral ceilings, custom moldings, coffered ceiling in the family room, and etc. Gleaming hardwood floors cover the main level, stairs, and the hallway on the 2nd floor. High ceilings throughout. The expansive main level is brimming with natural light and features an office/guest bedroom with it's own entrance, powder room (with rough in for a shower), formal dining room, and incredibly spacious family/great room with gas fireplace, the gourmet eat-in kitchen offers a huge island, wine storage, and high end appliances, and a deck overlooking serene woods. Leading to the garage is a large mudroom with extra storage closets, and a "pet room". The master suite on the upper level features a seating area, tray ceiling, incredible closet space and an ensuite full bath with soaking tub, separate shower, and two vanities. The fully finished lower level contains a large rec room, wet bar with a wine cooler, an in-law/au-pair suite, and access to the enclosed rear porch which looks out to the lush backyard and trees. In addition to the 2 car garage with ample storage space, there is also a wide driveway with extra parking area. Nestled on a quiet street with a lot of almost half an acre, this home is located minutes to the newly expanded Cabin John Shopping Center, with access to the Beltway, River Road and downtown Bethesda. Winston Churchill HS Cluster.