Potomac, MD
7700 PERSIMMON TREE LANE
Last updated February 7 2020 at 2:28 PM

7700 PERSIMMON TREE LANE

7700 Persimmon Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7700 Persimmon Tree Lane, Potomac, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Wonderful, short-term rental opportunity through May! Enjoy the comforts of home rather than temporary/corporate housing in the beautiful and peaceful Carderock Springs neighborhood, just minutes from downtown Bethesda. With updates throughout, this well cared for home provides 4,450 Sq Ft of living space atop an open, full 2 acres. Relax in your full-level, top-floor master suite complete with bedroom, sitting room, walk-in area, coffee bar, multi-purpose room, and work space with built-ins. On the main floor you'll find three bedrooms, including an alternate master bedroom with ensuite, a spacious living and family room, dining room, and a filled kitchen with adjoining sun-/breakfast room. Step through the sliding glass doors to a stone patio and vast, open backyard. Additional features include a 2 car garage, generator, and large, screened gazebo. Minutes to I-495 and I-270, easy access to Virginia, and downtown DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7700 PERSIMMON TREE LANE have any available units?
7700 PERSIMMON TREE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 7700 PERSIMMON TREE LANE have?
Some of 7700 PERSIMMON TREE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7700 PERSIMMON TREE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7700 PERSIMMON TREE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7700 PERSIMMON TREE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7700 PERSIMMON TREE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 7700 PERSIMMON TREE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7700 PERSIMMON TREE LANE offers parking.
Does 7700 PERSIMMON TREE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7700 PERSIMMON TREE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7700 PERSIMMON TREE LANE have a pool?
No, 7700 PERSIMMON TREE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7700 PERSIMMON TREE LANE have accessible units?
No, 7700 PERSIMMON TREE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7700 PERSIMMON TREE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7700 PERSIMMON TREE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7700 PERSIMMON TREE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7700 PERSIMMON TREE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

