7700 PERSIMMON TREE LANE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Wonderful, short-term rental opportunity through May! Enjoy the comforts of home rather than temporary/corporate housing in the beautiful and peaceful Carderock Springs neighborhood, just minutes from downtown Bethesda. With updates throughout, this well cared for home provides 4,450 Sq Ft of living space atop an open, full 2 acres. Relax in your full-level, top-floor master suite complete with bedroom, sitting room, walk-in area, coffee bar, multi-purpose room, and work space with built-ins. On the main floor you'll find three bedrooms, including an alternate master bedroom with ensuite, a spacious living and family room, dining room, and a filled kitchen with adjoining sun-/breakfast room. Step through the sliding glass doors to a stone patio and vast, open backyard. Additional features include a 2 car garage, generator, and large, screened gazebo. Minutes to I-495 and I-270, easy access to Virginia, and downtown DC.