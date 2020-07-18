11837 ENID DR

Amenities

NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! Freshly painted, renovated and surprisingly expansive 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home! Beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding, ceramic tile , skylights, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, and more! Really nice big kitchen with huge eat-in area plus separate dining room. 4 bedrooms upstairs! Lower level is yours to enjoy! Enormous 5th bedroom with en-suite bath, family room with gas fireplace and sliding doors to patio / backyard. Plus another bonus room / exercise room / office / peaceful retreat with tons of storage and sliding doors to patio / backyard as well. Perfect for entertaining patio and deck! The expansive fully fenced in backyard has swing-set / playground equipment and plenty of space to explore. Top rated private and public schools (Churchill cluster) are only 5 minutes away. Close to Cabin John Shopping Center, places of worship, I-270, Beltway, Montgomery Mall, and the list goes on. One car attached garage and 4+ parking spaces for all your friends and visitors. Dogs OK. Available 3/1.