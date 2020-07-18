All apartments in Potomac
Last updated March 16 2019

11837 ENID DR

11837 Enid Drive
Location

11837 Enid Drive, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! Freshly painted, renovated and surprisingly expansive 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home! Beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding, ceramic tile , skylights, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, and more! Really nice big kitchen with huge eat-in area plus separate dining room. 4 bedrooms upstairs! Lower level is yours to enjoy! Enormous 5th bedroom with en-suite bath, family room with gas fireplace and sliding doors to patio / backyard. Plus another bonus room / exercise room / office / peaceful retreat with tons of storage and sliding doors to patio / backyard as well. Perfect for entertaining patio and deck! The expansive fully fenced in backyard has swing-set / playground equipment and plenty of space to explore. Top rated private and public schools (Churchill cluster) are only 5 minutes away. Close to Cabin John Shopping Center, places of worship, I-270, Beltway, Montgomery Mall, and the list goes on. One car attached garage and 4+ parking spaces for all your friends and visitors. Dogs OK. Available 3/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11837 ENID DR have any available units?
11837 ENID DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 11837 ENID DR have?
Some of 11837 ENID DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11837 ENID DR currently offering any rent specials?
11837 ENID DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11837 ENID DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 11837 ENID DR is pet friendly.
Does 11837 ENID DR offer parking?
Yes, 11837 ENID DR offers parking.
Does 11837 ENID DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11837 ENID DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11837 ENID DR have a pool?
No, 11837 ENID DR does not have a pool.
Does 11837 ENID DR have accessible units?
No, 11837 ENID DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11837 ENID DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11837 ENID DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 11837 ENID DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 11837 ENID DR does not have units with air conditioning.
