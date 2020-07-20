11201 DEBORAH DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Bright and convenient 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home located in the exclusive Potomac neighborhood. Spacious floor plan; main level offers formal living and dining room, family room with fireplace, half bathroom and a large eat-in kitchen. Upper floor with master suite and upgraded master bath, 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom in the hallway. Hardwood floors on the main and upper level. Deck in the back of the house with wood facing. Easy access to I-495 and I-270. Close to metro station and Cabin John shopping center