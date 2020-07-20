All apartments in Potomac
11201 DEBORAH DRIVE
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

11201 DEBORAH DRIVE

11201 Deborah Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11201 Deborah Drive, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Bright and convenient 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home located in the exclusive Potomac neighborhood. Spacious floor plan; main level offers formal living and dining room, family room with fireplace, half bathroom and a large eat-in kitchen. Upper floor with master suite and upgraded master bath, 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom in the hallway. Hardwood floors on the main and upper level. Deck in the back of the house with wood facing. Easy access to I-495 and I-270. Close to metro station and Cabin John shopping center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11201 DEBORAH DRIVE have any available units?
11201 DEBORAH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 11201 DEBORAH DRIVE have?
Some of 11201 DEBORAH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11201 DEBORAH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11201 DEBORAH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11201 DEBORAH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11201 DEBORAH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 11201 DEBORAH DRIVE offer parking?
No, 11201 DEBORAH DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 11201 DEBORAH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11201 DEBORAH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11201 DEBORAH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11201 DEBORAH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11201 DEBORAH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11201 DEBORAH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11201 DEBORAH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11201 DEBORAH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11201 DEBORAH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11201 DEBORAH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
