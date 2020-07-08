All apartments in Potomac
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM

11118 CRIPPLEGATE ROAD

11118 Cripplegate Road · No Longer Available
Location

11118 Cripplegate Road, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
NEW PRICE! Beautiful, custom-built residence on a private 7+ acre setting in the heart of Potomac backing to C&O Canal National Historical Park. Expansive home with gourmet kitchen, wood-paneled great room, 3 season porches with double-sided gas fireplace, luxurious master suite, renovated bathrooms throughout, lower level with large recreation room, bar, & exercise room. Outside feels like a private retreat and features a pool, tennis court, patios, and yard. Circular driveway. 2-car attached garage & separate 2-car detached Coach House with unfinished area for potential studio. Walk to Great Falls Park through the woods and minutes to Potomac Village!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11118 CRIPPLEGATE ROAD have any available units?
11118 CRIPPLEGATE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 11118 CRIPPLEGATE ROAD have?
Some of 11118 CRIPPLEGATE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11118 CRIPPLEGATE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
11118 CRIPPLEGATE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11118 CRIPPLEGATE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 11118 CRIPPLEGATE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 11118 CRIPPLEGATE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 11118 CRIPPLEGATE ROAD offers parking.
Does 11118 CRIPPLEGATE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11118 CRIPPLEGATE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11118 CRIPPLEGATE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 11118 CRIPPLEGATE ROAD has a pool.
Does 11118 CRIPPLEGATE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 11118 CRIPPLEGATE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 11118 CRIPPLEGATE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11118 CRIPPLEGATE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 11118 CRIPPLEGATE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11118 CRIPPLEGATE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

