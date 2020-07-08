11118 CRIPPLEGATE ROAD

Amenities

NEW PRICE! Beautiful, custom-built residence on a private 7+ acre setting in the heart of Potomac backing to C&O Canal National Historical Park. Expansive home with gourmet kitchen, wood-paneled great room, 3 season porches with double-sided gas fireplace, luxurious master suite, renovated bathrooms throughout, lower level with large recreation room, bar, & exercise room. Outside feels like a private retreat and features a pool, tennis court, patios, and yard. Circular driveway. 2-car attached garage & separate 2-car detached Coach House with unfinished area for potential studio. Walk to Great Falls Park through the woods and minutes to Potomac Village!