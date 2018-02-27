All apartments in Potomac
Location

10820 Gainsborough Road, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 4 bedroom single family home in Potomac**Freshly painted throughout, brand new carpet in family room and basement**New kitchen floor, new washer and dryer, refinished wood floors on top level**Kitchen with garden view, white cabinets and granite countertops**Family room with brick fireplace and slider to rear patio with privacy fence**Hardwood flooring on main and top level, 2 car garage with auto opener and level rear yard**Property available immediately**Sorry, no pets over 25 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10820 GAINSBOROUGH ROAD have any available units?
10820 GAINSBOROUGH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 10820 GAINSBOROUGH ROAD have?
Some of 10820 GAINSBOROUGH ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10820 GAINSBOROUGH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10820 GAINSBOROUGH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10820 GAINSBOROUGH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 10820 GAINSBOROUGH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 10820 GAINSBOROUGH ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 10820 GAINSBOROUGH ROAD offers parking.
Does 10820 GAINSBOROUGH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10820 GAINSBOROUGH ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10820 GAINSBOROUGH ROAD have a pool?
No, 10820 GAINSBOROUGH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 10820 GAINSBOROUGH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 10820 GAINSBOROUGH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 10820 GAINSBOROUGH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10820 GAINSBOROUGH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 10820 GAINSBOROUGH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10820 GAINSBOROUGH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
