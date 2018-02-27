10820 GAINSBOROUGH ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 4 bedroom single family home in Potomac**Freshly painted throughout, brand new carpet in family room and basement**New kitchen floor, new washer and dryer, refinished wood floors on top level**Kitchen with garden view, white cabinets and granite countertops**Family room with brick fireplace and slider to rear patio with privacy fence**Hardwood flooring on main and top level, 2 car garage with auto opener and level rear yard**Property available immediately**Sorry, no pets over 25 lbs.