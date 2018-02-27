All apartments in Potomac
Last updated April 12 2020 at 11:36 PM

10803 DEBORAH DRIVE

10803 Deborah Drive · No Longer Available
Potomac
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

10803 Deborah Drive, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Modern and open floorplan. Private green views. Fabulous neutral palette. Nothing to do but move right in! Gorgeous Deborah Drive is tucked away in the trees in the perfectly located community of Inverness Forest. Enter into a light filled main level looking straight through to green views! Beautiful hardwood floors; Eat-In Kitchen with white cabinetry, new refrigerator, new sink fixtures, pantry and incredible natural light; open Dining Room; Living Room with stunning wooded views through double sliding doors to private deck; discreetly placed updated powder room; custom window treatments. Upstairs are 3 big Bedrooms and 2 full Baths; Hardwood floors throughout; Owner~s suite with floor to ceiling window, updated full Bath with lovely wood plank flooring and glass enclosed shower (2019), multiple closets, one with custom closet system, dressing area and a laundry chute! Bedroom #2 with floor to ceiling window with breathtaking rear yard views and ample custom closet space; Bedroom #3 with large closet and floor to ceiling window; renovated full hall Bath with new wood plank ceramic tile flooring, vanity and tub (2019); custom window treatments. The lower level features a large, full daylight Family Room with wood burning fireplace; neutral carpeting; renovated full Bath; separate laundry room; excellent storage space; sliding doors to fabulous, partially fenced rear yard with 2 patios, extensive hardscaping and landscaping and the most amazing private views to a densely wooded area. Vacant and ready to move in!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10803 DEBORAH DRIVE have any available units?
10803 DEBORAH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 10803 DEBORAH DRIVE have?
Some of 10803 DEBORAH DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10803 DEBORAH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10803 DEBORAH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10803 DEBORAH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10803 DEBORAH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 10803 DEBORAH DRIVE offer parking?
No, 10803 DEBORAH DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 10803 DEBORAH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10803 DEBORAH DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10803 DEBORAH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10803 DEBORAH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10803 DEBORAH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10803 DEBORAH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10803 DEBORAH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10803 DEBORAH DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10803 DEBORAH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10803 DEBORAH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

