10803 DEBORAH DRIVE

Modern and open floorplan. Private green views. Fabulous neutral palette. Nothing to do but move right in! Gorgeous Deborah Drive is tucked away in the trees in the perfectly located community of Inverness Forest. Enter into a light filled main level looking straight through to green views! Beautiful hardwood floors; Eat-In Kitchen with white cabinetry, new refrigerator, new sink fixtures, pantry and incredible natural light; open Dining Room; Living Room with stunning wooded views through double sliding doors to private deck; discreetly placed updated powder room; custom window treatments. Upstairs are 3 big Bedrooms and 2 full Baths; Hardwood floors throughout; Owner~s suite with floor to ceiling window, updated full Bath with lovely wood plank flooring and glass enclosed shower (2019), multiple closets, one with custom closet system, dressing area and a laundry chute! Bedroom #2 with floor to ceiling window with breathtaking rear yard views and ample custom closet space; Bedroom #3 with large closet and floor to ceiling window; renovated full hall Bath with new wood plank ceramic tile flooring, vanity and tub (2019); custom window treatments. The lower level features a large, full daylight Family Room with wood burning fireplace; neutral carpeting; renovated full Bath; separate laundry room; excellent storage space; sliding doors to fabulous, partially fenced rear yard with 2 patios, extensive hardscaping and landscaping and the most amazing private views to a densely wooded area. Vacant and ready to move in!!!