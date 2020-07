Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful Detached home located in a very sought after community of Rockville/Potomac. Nestled in a cul-de-sac and close to major highways. This home features 5 generous sized bedrooms, including 2master bedrooms. Family room off the kitchen, with wood burning fireplace and sliding glass doors to rear deck. Main level laundry room and a very spacious full sized basement. Take a look today, you wont be disappointed! Housing choice vouchers welcome.