Potomac Heights, MD
5375 BETA PLACE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:35 AM

5375 BETA PLACE

5375 Beta Pl · No Longer Available
Location

5375 Beta Pl, Potomac Heights, MD 20640
Potomac Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
Recently freshened 1BR 1FB duplex unit. Additional room for use as home office, den, exercise room or whatever best suits your needs. Enjoy the seasonal water views and water view sunsets from your living room overlooking the Mattawoman Creek. Separate dining area. Close proximity to Indian Head Rail Trail Hawthorne Road crossing. Minutes from NSWC main gate and close to Stump Neck gate. Off street parking area next to home. Pets case-by-case bases. Utilities/services paid directly to Property Manager on a monthly basis are: water, sewer, trash service and lawn care at an additional $90/mo for a total of $1,285 paid monthly to Property Manager.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

