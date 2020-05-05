5375 BETA PLACE

Amenities

pet friendly parking gym microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

Recently freshened 1BR 1FB duplex unit. Additional room for use as home office, den, exercise room or whatever best suits your needs. Enjoy the seasonal water views and water view sunsets from your living room overlooking the Mattawoman Creek. Separate dining area. Close proximity to Indian Head Rail Trail Hawthorne Road crossing. Minutes from NSWC main gate and close to Stump Neck gate. Off street parking area next to home. Pets case-by-case bases. Utilities/services paid directly to Property Manager on a monthly basis are: water, sewer, trash service and lawn care at an additional $90/mo for a total of $1,285 paid monthly to Property Manager.