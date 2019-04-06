All apartments in Poolesville
Find more places like 19851 BEATRIZ AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poolesville, MD
/
19851 BEATRIZ AVENUE
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

19851 BEATRIZ AVENUE

19851 Beatriz Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

19851 Beatriz Avenue, Poolesville, MD 20837

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RENOVATED TH !!!!! Laminate hardwood throughout, updated kitchen with granite and new appliances, huge table space eating area in kitchen, renovated bathrooms top to bottom, large bedrooms, Large walk-in closet and 2nd wall closet in master, walk out to unusually large back yard for TH. Located walking distance to all Poolesville shops!!! and the HS and right across from park, tot lots and skate park. ** Pets allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19851 BEATRIZ AVENUE have any available units?
19851 BEATRIZ AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poolesville, MD.
What amenities does 19851 BEATRIZ AVENUE have?
Some of 19851 BEATRIZ AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19851 BEATRIZ AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
19851 BEATRIZ AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19851 BEATRIZ AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19851 BEATRIZ AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 19851 BEATRIZ AVENUE offer parking?
No, 19851 BEATRIZ AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 19851 BEATRIZ AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19851 BEATRIZ AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19851 BEATRIZ AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 19851 BEATRIZ AVENUE has a pool.
Does 19851 BEATRIZ AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 19851 BEATRIZ AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 19851 BEATRIZ AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19851 BEATRIZ AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19851 BEATRIZ AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19851 BEATRIZ AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLansdowne, VACascades, VABelmont, VALowes Island, VAGreat Falls, VALeesburg, VA
Dulles Town Center, VASugarland Run, VASterling, VATravilah, MDClarksburg, MDBroadlands, VADranesville, VANorth Potomac, MDUrbana, MDBrambleton, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VAPotomac, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia