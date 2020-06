Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful like new End Unit Townhouse (2016) with attached garage and loads of upgrades throughout! Features a finished walkout basement, spacious kitchen with granite counters, over sized island and lovely cabinets! Wonderful master suite features cathedral ceilings and upgraded bathroom with jetted tub. Situated in a wonderful community with Award Winning Schools!!! Home is also for sale! Housing choice vouchers welcome.