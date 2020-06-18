17645 KOHLHOSS ROAD

Amenities
UPDATED TH in great condition. updated kitchen with newer cabinets, table space area, hardwood in Living room with gorgeous built-ins, bamboo wood in bedrooms, VERY LARGE finished walk out basement to paver patio. Great Poolesville location for the money.!!!!! ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on our website under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.