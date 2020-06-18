All apartments in Poolesville
Poolesville, MD
17645 KOHLHOSS ROAD
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

17645 KOHLHOSS ROAD

17645 Kohlhoss Road · No Longer Available
Location

17645 Kohlhoss Road, Poolesville, MD 20837

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
UPDATED TH in great condition. updated kitchen with newer cabinets, table space area, hardwood in Living room with gorgeous built-ins, bamboo wood in bedrooms, VERY LARGE finished walk out basement to paver patio. Great Poolesville location for the money.!!!!! ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on our website under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17645 KOHLHOSS ROAD have any available units?
17645 KOHLHOSS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poolesville, MD.
What amenities does 17645 KOHLHOSS ROAD have?
Some of 17645 KOHLHOSS ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17645 KOHLHOSS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
17645 KOHLHOSS ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17645 KOHLHOSS ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 17645 KOHLHOSS ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 17645 KOHLHOSS ROAD offer parking?
No, 17645 KOHLHOSS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 17645 KOHLHOSS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17645 KOHLHOSS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17645 KOHLHOSS ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 17645 KOHLHOSS ROAD has a pool.
Does 17645 KOHLHOSS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 17645 KOHLHOSS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 17645 KOHLHOSS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 17645 KOHLHOSS ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17645 KOHLHOSS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 17645 KOHLHOSS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
