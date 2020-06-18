17645 KOHLHOSS ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

UPDATED TH in great condition. updated kitchen with newer cabinets, table space area, hardwood in Living room with gorgeous built-ins, bamboo wood in bedrooms, VERY LARGE finished walk out basement to paver patio. Great Poolesville location for the money.!!!!! ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on our website under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.