Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

3 bedroom, 1.5 bath 2 story apartment in Perryman - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath 2 story apartment attached to the Perryman Store in Aberdeen. Newly renovated. New flooring and fresh paint throughout. Property offers a large living room, large eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinet space, full size washer & dryer, back patio and much more Close to 95, APG, shopping and more! Must see! Sorry, no pets allowed. . Vouchers are accepted on a case by case basis



(RLNE3686093)