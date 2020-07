Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 internet access

SECTION 8 VOUCHERS WELCOME!! PLEASE REACH OUT TO LISTING AGENT FOR RENTAL APPLICATION. PETS ACCEPTED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. PLEASE HAVE PROOF OF SECTION 8 PROGRAM. SECURITY DEPOSIT IS EQUAL TO 1 MONTHS RENT ($1800) TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES (CABLE, INTERNET, GAS, ELECTRIC, WATER, SNOW REMOVAL, AND YARD CARE) CALL LISTING AGENT W/ ANY QUESTIONS.