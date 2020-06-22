Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
120 DAIMLER DRIVE
120 Daimler Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
120 Daimler Drive, Peppermill Village, MD 20743
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
THREE STORY BRICK END UNIT TOWN HOME/CONDO THREE BEDROOM 1 FULL BATH AND TWO HALF BATHS WITH FULL FINISHED BASEMENT. CLOSE TO ADDISON RD. SHOPPING CENTER AND SUBWAY STATION.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 120 DAIMLER DRIVE have any available units?
120 DAIMLER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peppermill Village, MD
.
Is 120 DAIMLER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
120 DAIMLER DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 DAIMLER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 120 DAIMLER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peppermill Village
.
Does 120 DAIMLER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 120 DAIMLER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 120 DAIMLER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 DAIMLER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 DAIMLER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 120 DAIMLER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 120 DAIMLER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 120 DAIMLER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 120 DAIMLER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 DAIMLER DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 DAIMLER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 DAIMLER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
