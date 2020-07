Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

this is a 55 plus community with community lodge on South River , community golf golf course, community tennis courts and pools......................THIS HOME IS A BEAUTY .... NICE FLOOR PLAN .......... Well cared for 2 or 3 bedroom rancher with lower leve basement ( clubroom appr. 40 feet z 15 feet ) l and 2 car garage.. available now.. rent may be a good idea , so rent this home .. thank you.. vacant and available now..