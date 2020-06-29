All apartments in Parole
821 BESTGATE ROAD

821 Bestgate Road · No Longer Available
Location

821 Bestgate Road, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

granite counters
parking
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Great opportunity to live close to Downtown Annapolis, Navy Stadium, Annapolis mall & all the fun attractions that Annapolis has to offer. Quick Rt. 50/97 Access. This home is in Pristine Condition and offers 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath, and sits on well manicured .36 Acre lot! Recent and fresh carpet & paint. Lovely kitchen with granite counters! Large lower level for ample storage & a private driveway with off street parking. MOVE RIGHT IN. Ready for immediate occupancy. Call List Agent for more info: Joanna Dalton (410) 980-8443

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 BESTGATE ROAD have any available units?
821 BESTGATE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 821 BESTGATE ROAD have?
Some of 821 BESTGATE ROAD's amenities include granite counters, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 BESTGATE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
821 BESTGATE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 BESTGATE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 821 BESTGATE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parole.
Does 821 BESTGATE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 821 BESTGATE ROAD offers parking.
Does 821 BESTGATE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 BESTGATE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 BESTGATE ROAD have a pool?
No, 821 BESTGATE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 821 BESTGATE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 821 BESTGATE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 821 BESTGATE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 BESTGATE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 821 BESTGATE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 821 BESTGATE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

