821 BESTGATE ROAD

Great opportunity to live close to Downtown Annapolis, Navy Stadium, Annapolis mall & all the fun attractions that Annapolis has to offer. Quick Rt. 50/97 Access. This home is in Pristine Condition and offers 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath, and sits on well manicured .36 Acre lot! Recent and fresh carpet & paint. Lovely kitchen with granite counters! Large lower level for ample storage & a private driveway with off street parking. MOVE RIGHT IN. Ready for immediate occupancy. Call List Agent for more info: Joanna Dalton (410) 980-8443