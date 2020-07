Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible gym pool

Buyer's Financing unfortunately fell through - don't miss your chance to get into a Move In Ready, Handi-cap Accessible 2 BR, 2 BA Main Level Unit! New carpet, fresh paint, updated appliances! Sliding glass door leads to brick terrace which makes moving in a breeze! No stairs here! This unit has a large kitchen, washer and dryer in the unit, spacious rooms, each with adjoining baths and large closets! Community has a pool and gym! This one will not last long!