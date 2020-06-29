2938 WINTERS CHASE WAY

Amenities

Two-possible three-bedroom, TURN-KEY, vacant townhome ready to go in Riva Trace. Furnished or unfurnished, as desired. Located in a neighborhood that is close & convenient to everything, with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the upper level, additional living space/bedroom possible on lower level with full bath. One car garage & off street driveway parking. Community amenities include a tot-lot, basketball and tennis courts, walking/fitness trail to pier/dock and kayak rack. Pets considered on a case-to-case basis. One month security deposit and first month's rent due at signing.