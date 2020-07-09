2710 SUMMERVIEW WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities tennis court

Nice spacious 2 BR, 2 BA second floor unit in popular Riva Trace. Extra large eat-in Kitchen with granite countertop and lots of cabinetry, sunny Living Room with Sunroom or Office extension, tinted no-glare windows & wood burning fireplace. Handsome upgraded pergo wood flooring throughout with tile in Sunroom. Neutral paint. Beautiful Master BR with huge walk in closet, large Bath with shower and dual sinks & access to beautiful deck overlooking quiet wood setting. Tennis courts, water access/pier for kayaks and walking paths. Avail 6/1 with CB credit approval and lease.