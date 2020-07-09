All apartments in Parole
Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:07 PM

2710 SUMMERVIEW WAY

2710 Summerview Way · No Longer Available
Location

2710 Summerview Way, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Nice spacious 2 BR, 2 BA second floor unit in popular Riva Trace. Extra large eat-in Kitchen with granite countertop and lots of cabinetry, sunny Living Room with Sunroom or Office extension, tinted no-glare windows & wood burning fireplace. Handsome upgraded pergo wood flooring throughout with tile in Sunroom. Neutral paint. Beautiful Master BR with huge walk in closet, large Bath with shower and dual sinks & access to beautiful deck overlooking quiet wood setting. Tennis courts, water access/pier for kayaks and walking paths. Avail 6/1 with CB credit approval and lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 SUMMERVIEW WAY have any available units?
2710 SUMMERVIEW WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 2710 SUMMERVIEW WAY have?
Some of 2710 SUMMERVIEW WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 SUMMERVIEW WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2710 SUMMERVIEW WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 SUMMERVIEW WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2710 SUMMERVIEW WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parole.
Does 2710 SUMMERVIEW WAY offer parking?
No, 2710 SUMMERVIEW WAY does not offer parking.
Does 2710 SUMMERVIEW WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2710 SUMMERVIEW WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 SUMMERVIEW WAY have a pool?
No, 2710 SUMMERVIEW WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2710 SUMMERVIEW WAY have accessible units?
No, 2710 SUMMERVIEW WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 SUMMERVIEW WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2710 SUMMERVIEW WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2710 SUMMERVIEW WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2710 SUMMERVIEW WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

