Home
/
Parole, MD
/
2125 HIDEAWAY COURT
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:34 AM

2125 HIDEAWAY COURT

2125 Hideaway Court · No Longer Available
Location

2125 Hideaway Court, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SUPER NICE, spacious rental in highly sought after Creekside Cove community with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, full kitchen, dining and living areas, electric fireplace, balcony, garage and more. Close to shopping, malls, restaurants, downtown Annapolis, lots of activities and more! Easy access to Rt 50, I 97, RT 2, Bay Bridge and major commuting routes including to Washington DC, Baltimore, Fort Meade, Bay Bridge and more! Property Manager requires 650+ credit score. CARPET will be shampooed before tenant moves in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125 HIDEAWAY COURT have any available units?
2125 HIDEAWAY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 2125 HIDEAWAY COURT have?
Some of 2125 HIDEAWAY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2125 HIDEAWAY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2125 HIDEAWAY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 HIDEAWAY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2125 HIDEAWAY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parole.
Does 2125 HIDEAWAY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2125 HIDEAWAY COURT offers parking.
Does 2125 HIDEAWAY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2125 HIDEAWAY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 HIDEAWAY COURT have a pool?
No, 2125 HIDEAWAY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2125 HIDEAWAY COURT have accessible units?
No, 2125 HIDEAWAY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 HIDEAWAY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2125 HIDEAWAY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2125 HIDEAWAY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2125 HIDEAWAY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

