2125 HIDEAWAY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

SUPER NICE, spacious rental in highly sought after Creekside Cove community with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, full kitchen, dining and living areas, electric fireplace, balcony, garage and more. Close to shopping, malls, restaurants, downtown Annapolis, lots of activities and more! Easy access to Rt 50, I 97, RT 2, Bay Bridge and major commuting routes including to Washington DC, Baltimore, Fort Meade, Bay Bridge and more! Property Manager requires 650+ credit score. CARPET will be shampooed before tenant moves in.