Parole, MD
2002 Phillips Terrace #10
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2002 Phillips Terrace #10

2002 Phillips Ter · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

2002 Phillips Ter, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2002 Phillips Terrace #10 Available 03/01/19 2002 Phillips Terrace #10 - COMING SOON- Well Maintained TWO STORY 2 bedroom 2 bath condo.2nd floor loft with Family Room and storage room with Spiral staircase. Nice kitchen with cabinet storage and closet space. This condo offers 2 Master Suites with Master Bath. Full size washer and dryer. Just minutes to Downtown Annapolis, Walking Distance to the Mall and Medical Center .Secured building with assigned parking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2523051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 Phillips Terrace #10 have any available units?
2002 Phillips Terrace #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 2002 Phillips Terrace #10 have?
Some of 2002 Phillips Terrace #10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 Phillips Terrace #10 currently offering any rent specials?
2002 Phillips Terrace #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 Phillips Terrace #10 pet-friendly?
No, 2002 Phillips Terrace #10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parole.
Does 2002 Phillips Terrace #10 offer parking?
Yes, 2002 Phillips Terrace #10 offers parking.
Does 2002 Phillips Terrace #10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2002 Phillips Terrace #10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 Phillips Terrace #10 have a pool?
No, 2002 Phillips Terrace #10 does not have a pool.
Does 2002 Phillips Terrace #10 have accessible units?
No, 2002 Phillips Terrace #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 Phillips Terrace #10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2002 Phillips Terrace #10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2002 Phillips Terrace #10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2002 Phillips Terrace #10 does not have units with air conditioning.
