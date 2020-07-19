Amenities

2002 Phillips Terrace #10 Available 03/01/19 2002 Phillips Terrace #10 - COMING SOON- Well Maintained TWO STORY 2 bedroom 2 bath condo.2nd floor loft with Family Room and storage room with Spiral staircase. Nice kitchen with cabinet storage and closet space. This condo offers 2 Master Suites with Master Bath. Full size washer and dryer. Just minutes to Downtown Annapolis, Walking Distance to the Mall and Medical Center .Secured building with assigned parking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2523051)