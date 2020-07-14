1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD.

Amenities
Convenience and high end living!!! Amenities include two assigned garage spaces, concierge services, fitness center, rooftop pool, etc. Live and walk to the conveniences that the Annapolis Towne Centre offers : Whole Foods Market, Target, fabulous restaurants, banking, dry cleaning, shops, hair salon and Annapolis best restaurants and bars. Minutes from Historic Downtown Annapolis, Annapolis Mall, Anne Arundel Medical Center and easy access to Route 50 and Highway 97. Check out this 2 bed two full bath stunning condo with wooden floors, S/S appliances, balcony and granite.