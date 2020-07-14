All apartments in Parole
1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:29 PM

1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD

1915 Towne Centre Boulevard · (410) 972-4000
Location

1915 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD 21401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$2,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1485 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
Convenience and high end living!!! Amenities include two assigned garage spaces, concierge services, fitness center, rooftop pool, etc. Live and walk to the conveniences that the Annapolis Towne Centre offers : Whole Foods Market, Target, fabulous restaurants, banking, dry cleaning, shops, hair salon and Annapolis best restaurants and bars. Minutes from Historic Downtown Annapolis, Annapolis Mall, Anne Arundel Medical Center and easy access to Route 50 and Highway 97. Check out this 2 bed two full bath stunning condo with wooden floors, S/S appliances, balcony and granite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD have any available units?
1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parole.
Does 1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

