1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities concierge gym parking pool garage

Convenience and high end living!!! Amenities include two assigned garage spaces, concierge services, fitness center, rooftop pool, etc. Live and walk to the conveniences that the Annapolis Towne Centre offers : Whole Foods Market, Target, fabulous restaurants, banking, dry cleaning, shops, hair salon and Annapolis best restaurants and bars. Minutes from Historic Downtown Annapolis, Annapolis Mall, Anne Arundel Medical Center and easy access to Route 50 and Highway 97. Check out this 2 bed two full bath stunning condo with wooden floors, S/S appliances, balcony and granite.