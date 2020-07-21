117 Lejeune Way - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

FIRST TIME RENTAL! *MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT*NO CATS*Only 3 year young 4 level townhouse w/ ROOFTOP terrace! Gorgeous gourmet kitchen w/ HUGE island, stainless appliances & elegant countertops. Beautiful mocha hardwood floors. Each bedroom has private bathroom! Main MST BR w/ 2 walk-in closets & en suite w/ double vanity & walk-in shower. 4th level feats 3rd BR, 3rd bath, den & rooftop access overlooking wood setting! HUGE 2 car tandem garage perfect for 2 cars and/or storage or rec toys! BARELY LIVED IN! Low maintenance living! Easy access to downtown Annapolis, Naval Academy, parks, shops, dining, & all major hwys!

FIRST TIME RENTAL! *MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT*NO CATS*Only 3 year young 4 level townhouse w/ ROOFTOP terrace! Gorgeous gourmet kitchen w/ HUGE island, stainless appliances & elegant countertops. Beautiful mocha hardwood floors. Each bedroom has private bathroom! Main MST BR w/ 2 walk-in closets & en suite w/ double vanity & walk-in shower. 4th level feats 3rd BR, 3rd bath, den & rooftop access overlooking wood setting! HUGE 2 car tandem garage perfect for 2 cars and/or storage or rec toys! BARELY LIVED IN! Low maintenance living! Easy access to downtown Annapolis, Naval Academy, parks, shops, dining, & all major hwys!