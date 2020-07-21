All apartments in Parole
Last updated August 14 2019 at 5:24 AM

117 Lejeune Way - 1

117 Lejeune Way · No Longer Available
Location

117 Lejeune Way, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FIRST TIME RENTAL! *MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT*NO CATS*Only 3 year young 4 level townhouse w/ ROOFTOP terrace! Gorgeous gourmet kitchen w/ HUGE island, stainless appliances & elegant countertops. Beautiful mocha hardwood floors. Each bedroom has private bathroom! Main MST BR w/ 2 walk-in closets & en suite w/ double vanity & walk-in shower. 4th level feats 3rd BR, 3rd bath, den & rooftop access overlooking wood setting! HUGE 2 car tandem garage perfect for 2 cars and/or storage or rec toys! BARELY LIVED IN! Low maintenance living! Easy access to downtown Annapolis, Naval Academy, parks, shops, dining, & all major hwys!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Lejeune Way - 1 have any available units?
117 Lejeune Way - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 117 Lejeune Way - 1 have?
Some of 117 Lejeune Way - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Lejeune Way - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
117 Lejeune Way - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Lejeune Way - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 Lejeune Way - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 117 Lejeune Way - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 117 Lejeune Way - 1 offers parking.
Does 117 Lejeune Way - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Lejeune Way - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Lejeune Way - 1 have a pool?
No, 117 Lejeune Way - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 117 Lejeune Way - 1 have accessible units?
No, 117 Lejeune Way - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Lejeune Way - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Lejeune Way - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Lejeune Way - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 117 Lejeune Way - 1 has units with air conditioning.
