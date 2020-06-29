All apartments in Parole
111 TARRAGON LANE

111 Tarragon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

111 Tarragon Lane, Parole, MD 21037

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Well-Maintained Colonial w/GLORIOUS Sunporch in Edgewater - close to South River! Centrally located in sought after community! Spacious family room with propane fireplace, eat-in kitchen w/ granite, backsplash and updated appliances. Beautiful screened-porch with wooded views offers great relaxation and is perfect for entertaining! Gleaming hardwoods throughout main and bedroom levels. All four bedrooms upstairs with beautiful master suite with updated master bath. Lower level rec room boasts wet bar and walk-out to covered patio & gorgeous yard with patio, deck, shed and wooded views. Attached two car garage. Updates include 2016 roof, well, oil tank, osmosis system, 2-Zone boiler.Great Location tucked away with easy access to Annapolis and South River. Located at end of cul-de-sac. Gingerville community recreation area features pool, pond, pavilion, basketball court & play field - just down the street. Walking trail to nearby shopping center w/CVS, restaurants and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 TARRAGON LANE have any available units?
111 TARRAGON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 111 TARRAGON LANE have?
Some of 111 TARRAGON LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 TARRAGON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
111 TARRAGON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 TARRAGON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 111 TARRAGON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parole.
Does 111 TARRAGON LANE offer parking?
Yes, 111 TARRAGON LANE offers parking.
Does 111 TARRAGON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 TARRAGON LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 TARRAGON LANE have a pool?
Yes, 111 TARRAGON LANE has a pool.
Does 111 TARRAGON LANE have accessible units?
No, 111 TARRAGON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 111 TARRAGON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 TARRAGON LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 TARRAGON LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 TARRAGON LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
