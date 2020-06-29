111 TARRAGON LANE

Amenities

Well-Maintained Colonial w/GLORIOUS Sunporch in Edgewater - close to South River! Centrally located in sought after community! Spacious family room with propane fireplace, eat-in kitchen w/ granite, backsplash and updated appliances. Beautiful screened-porch with wooded views offers great relaxation and is perfect for entertaining! Gleaming hardwoods throughout main and bedroom levels. All four bedrooms upstairs with beautiful master suite with updated master bath. Lower level rec room boasts wet bar and walk-out to covered patio & gorgeous yard with patio, deck, shed and wooded views. Attached two car garage. Updates include 2016 roof, well, oil tank, osmosis system, 2-Zone boiler.Great Location tucked away with easy access to Annapolis and South River. Located at end of cul-de-sac. Gingerville community recreation area features pool, pond, pavilion, basketball court & play field - just down the street. Walking trail to nearby shopping center w/CVS, restaurants and more.