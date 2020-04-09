4404 1ST STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home with gleaming hardwood floors on the main level. A 2 level atrium window greets you as you enter the foyer. The foyer hallway spills into an open layout, with breakfast bar, and a grand size living room, that's great for family time and/or entertainment. The upper level boasts of a large Master Suite and Master Bath with double vanity basins, a large soaking tub, and a separate glass shower. Laundry time just got easier, since this home has a new upper level stackable washer and dryer. No need to worry about cleaning snow or pollen off your car with the use of this two car garage. Please note that this is a 2 unit home and does not include the basement, which is a newly renovated lower level 1 bedroom apartment, that leases for $900per month. This unit has a granite countertop kitchen, new stainless steel appliances, and a full bathroom. Rental of the entire house is available and can be negotiated for interested parties. Whether you rent unit A, unit B or the Entire House, YOU WILL LOVE IT HERE!