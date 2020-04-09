All apartments in Overlea
4404 1ST STREET
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:39 AM

4404 1ST STREET

4404 1st Street · (410) 963-1482
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4404 1st Street, Overlea, MD 21206
Overlea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1832 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home with gleaming hardwood floors on the main level. A 2 level atrium window greets you as you enter the foyer. The foyer hallway spills into an open layout, with breakfast bar, and a grand size living room, that's great for family time and/or entertainment. The upper level boasts of a large Master Suite and Master Bath with double vanity basins, a large soaking tub, and a separate glass shower. Laundry time just got easier, since this home has a new upper level stackable washer and dryer. No need to worry about cleaning snow or pollen off your car with the use of this two car garage. Please note that this is a 2 unit home and does not include the basement, which is a newly renovated lower level 1 bedroom apartment, that leases for $900per month. This unit has a granite countertop kitchen, new stainless steel appliances, and a full bathroom. Rental of the entire house is available and can be negotiated for interested parties. Whether you rent unit A, unit B or the Entire House, YOU WILL LOVE IT HERE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4404 1ST STREET have any available units?
4404 1ST STREET has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4404 1ST STREET have?
Some of 4404 1ST STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4404 1ST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4404 1ST STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4404 1ST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4404 1ST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overlea.
Does 4404 1ST STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4404 1ST STREET does offer parking.
Does 4404 1ST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4404 1ST STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4404 1ST STREET have a pool?
No, 4404 1ST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4404 1ST STREET have accessible units?
No, 4404 1ST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4404 1ST STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4404 1ST STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 4404 1ST STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4404 1ST STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
