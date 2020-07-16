All apartments in Olney
4640 Weston Place

Location

4640 Weston Place, Olney, MD 20832

Amenities

This end-unit townhome is located in Olney, MD, a town ranked by Money magazine as one of "America's Best Places to Live" and a "Top-earning town." All of the bedrooms are consolidated on the third level and share a full bathroom. The second level consists of a kitchen and living area that walks out to an enormous deck with panoramic views into a backyard/common area. The second level is covered in wood floors and has access to a conveniently located half bathroom. On the first level, there is a bonus room that can be used as an office or game room. You also have access to the laundry room and can walk out to the backyard. This unit comes with a one-car garage.

Conveniently located close to Rock Creek Regional Park, Olney Town Center, Village Center, and other nearby dining, shopping and recreational venues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

