Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Renovated Home Ready for Move In!! - Beautiful detached, move in ready, Colonial 4 bedroom with 2.5 bathroom, with a walkout basement, on Acre lot in a quiet neighborhood of Brook Manor Estate. Hard wood floors, new kitchen with granite and SS appliances, Bay window, huge backyard, fireplace on the main floor, and a lot more. Come in and fall in love! Minutes from ICC, Metro and major bus lines!



Schools: Cashel, Redland and McGruder



(RLNE5481184)