3372 TANTERRA CIR

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Amazing renovation: energy efficient with all new insulation, new walls, new Thompson Creek windows and gutters; new doors; durable LIFEPROOF premium vinyl flooring for easy clean-up;bright, brand new interior: granite countertops in kitchen & 2 bathrooms;stainless steel appliances, brand new GE dishwasher & new Samsung gas range with NXR commercial grade exhaust hood with built in LED lights; bar and island both with power; kitchen also features soft close cabinetry and under cabinet lighting; upstairs bath has maintenance-free quartz vanity top; projector or TV hook-up and power built into living room wall; save on electric bill with all LED light fixtures and new insulation; LG Inverter Linear Refrigerator; brand new Carrier A/C unit; LED recessed lighting in all rooms and closets; brand new energy efficient Carrier furnace; brand new top of the line Tankless Water Heater: Rinnai RU199IN (save on your gas bill as you only heat what you use instead of heating a tank every hour) tub sink in laundry room; tile in all three bathrooms and laundry room; smart home tech built in, including Ring Doorbell 2, Nest Pro thermostat; new super-bright motion-sensing LED security lighting in rear of home; all new Venetta Blinds; fireplace is decorative only; spacious backyard, community pool with diving boards, tennis courts, and walking paths. Elementary school nearby. Apply online at longandfoster.com. Non-refundable application fee: $55.00. Each tenant over 18 must make separate application. Two months' security deposit preferred.