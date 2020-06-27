All apartments in Olney
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:10 AM

3372 TANTERRA CIR

3372 Tanterra Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3372 Tanterra Circle, Olney, MD 20833

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Amazing renovation: energy efficient with all new insulation, new walls, new Thompson Creek windows and gutters; new doors; durable LIFEPROOF premium vinyl flooring for easy clean-up;bright, brand new interior: granite countertops in kitchen & 2 bathrooms;stainless steel appliances, brand new GE dishwasher & new Samsung gas range with NXR commercial grade exhaust hood with built in LED lights; bar and island both with power; kitchen also features soft close cabinetry and under cabinet lighting; upstairs bath has maintenance-free quartz vanity top; projector or TV hook-up and power built into living room wall; save on electric bill with all LED light fixtures and new insulation; LG Inverter Linear Refrigerator; brand new Carrier A/C unit; LED recessed lighting in all rooms and closets; brand new energy efficient Carrier furnace; brand new top of the line Tankless Water Heater: Rinnai RU199IN (save on your gas bill as you only heat what you use instead of heating a tank every hour) tub sink in laundry room; tile in all three bathrooms and laundry room; smart home tech built in, including Ring Doorbell 2, Nest Pro thermostat; new super-bright motion-sensing LED security lighting in rear of home; all new Venetta Blinds; fireplace is decorative only; spacious backyard, community pool with diving boards, tennis courts, and walking paths. Elementary school nearby. Apply online at longandfoster.com. Non-refundable application fee: $55.00. Each tenant over 18 must make separate application. Two months' security deposit preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3372 TANTERRA CIR have any available units?
3372 TANTERRA CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olney, MD.
What amenities does 3372 TANTERRA CIR have?
Some of 3372 TANTERRA CIR's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3372 TANTERRA CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3372 TANTERRA CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3372 TANTERRA CIR pet-friendly?
No, 3372 TANTERRA CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olney.
Does 3372 TANTERRA CIR offer parking?
Yes, 3372 TANTERRA CIR offers parking.
Does 3372 TANTERRA CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3372 TANTERRA CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3372 TANTERRA CIR have a pool?
Yes, 3372 TANTERRA CIR has a pool.
Does 3372 TANTERRA CIR have accessible units?
No, 3372 TANTERRA CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3372 TANTERRA CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3372 TANTERRA CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3372 TANTERRA CIR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3372 TANTERRA CIR has units with air conditioning.
