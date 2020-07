Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace bbq/grill ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Show stopping colonial with lots of bells and whistles in sought after Gold Mine Crossing. Lovingly cared for by original owners, this very nice home features a finished basement, nice yard with wood fireplace for outdoor barbecues. Please submit GCAAR application, along with photo ID's and proof of income for anyone over the age of 18 $35 fee will be paid online via an email from our office.