Olney, MD
18404 OXFORDSHIRE TERRACE
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 PM

18404 OXFORDSHIRE TERRACE

18404 Oxfordshire Ter · No Longer Available
Location

18404 Oxfordshire Ter, Olney, MD 20832

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare opportunity to rent a 2-car garage townhouse in Norbeck Grove! Backs to trees! Get ready for some gorgeous fall foliage views! Pristine 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse! WHOLE HOUSE FRESHLY PAINTED! Gleaming hardwood floors grace the main level! Spacious eat in kitchen with ceramic tile, formal dining room, living room & sun room on main level. Vaulted ceilings throughout upper level. Exquisite owner's suite with garden bath, soaking tub and separate shower. NEW CARPET IN 2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS! Lower level family room with elegant stone fireplace! Private deck just power washed and painted! New roof 2018! Total Home Protection home warranty! All occupants 18+ must submit a GCAAR application. All Prospective tenants must provide proof of income with 2 recent paystubs and copy of drivers license. $25 application fee per applicant paid online through Tenant Reports (this will happen once we receive the application).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18404 OXFORDSHIRE TERRACE have any available units?
18404 OXFORDSHIRE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olney, MD.
What amenities does 18404 OXFORDSHIRE TERRACE have?
Some of 18404 OXFORDSHIRE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18404 OXFORDSHIRE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
18404 OXFORDSHIRE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18404 OXFORDSHIRE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 18404 OXFORDSHIRE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olney.
Does 18404 OXFORDSHIRE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 18404 OXFORDSHIRE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 18404 OXFORDSHIRE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18404 OXFORDSHIRE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18404 OXFORDSHIRE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 18404 OXFORDSHIRE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 18404 OXFORDSHIRE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 18404 OXFORDSHIRE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 18404 OXFORDSHIRE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18404 OXFORDSHIRE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18404 OXFORDSHIRE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18404 OXFORDSHIRE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
