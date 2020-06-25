18404 OXFORDSHIRE TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Rare opportunity to rent a 2-car garage townhouse in Norbeck Grove! Backs to trees! Get ready for some gorgeous fall foliage views! Pristine 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse! WHOLE HOUSE FRESHLY PAINTED! Gleaming hardwood floors grace the main level! Spacious eat in kitchen with ceramic tile, formal dining room, living room & sun room on main level. Vaulted ceilings throughout upper level. Exquisite owner's suite with garden bath, soaking tub and separate shower. NEW CARPET IN 2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS! Lower level family room with elegant stone fireplace! Private deck just power washed and painted! New roof 2018! Total Home Protection home warranty! All occupants 18+ must submit a GCAAR application. All Prospective tenants must provide proof of income with 2 recent paystubs and copy of drivers license. $25 application fee per applicant paid online through Tenant Reports (this will happen once we receive the application).