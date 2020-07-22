111 BALMORAL DRIVE E

Amenities

Wow, Large all brick and block built house less than 10 miles from the United States Capitol on almost an acre lot with Potomac River Views as well as the Wilson Bridge and Old Town Walking distance to the MGM, Tanger Outlets and National Harbor! Take the water taxi to Old Town, Amazon HQ2, Wharf, Nationals Stadium or Georgetown! Bike path to Old Town or even the new Amazon HQ2 (About a 9mile bike ride). Easy access to Beltway and 295. Only a few miles to DC! The home features a very private yard with mature trees and small fruit orchard in the back yard. Newly updated kitchen with granite counters and Stainless Steal Appliances. Beautiful wood floors throughout the home. 2 working fireplaces! 4 bedrooms with 2.5 baths! Large basement living area with wet bar. Including the basement over 3,000 sqft!