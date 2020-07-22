All apartments in National Harbor
111 BALMORAL DRIVE E
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:02 AM

111 BALMORAL DRIVE E

111 Balmoral Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

111 Balmoral Drive East, National Harbor, MD 20745

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Wow, Large all brick and block built house less than 10 miles from the United States Capitol on almost an acre lot with Potomac River Views as well as the Wilson Bridge and Old Town Walking distance to the MGM, Tanger Outlets and National Harbor! Take the water taxi to Old Town, Amazon HQ2, Wharf, Nationals Stadium or Georgetown! Bike path to Old Town or even the new Amazon HQ2 (About a 9mile bike ride). Easy access to Beltway and 295. Only a few miles to DC! The home features a very private yard with mature trees and small fruit orchard in the back yard. Newly updated kitchen with granite counters and Stainless Steal Appliances. Beautiful wood floors throughout the home. 2 working fireplaces! 4 bedrooms with 2.5 baths! Large basement living area with wet bar. Including the basement over 3,000 sqft!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 BALMORAL DRIVE E have any available units?
111 BALMORAL DRIVE E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National Harbor, MD.
What amenities does 111 BALMORAL DRIVE E have?
Some of 111 BALMORAL DRIVE E's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 BALMORAL DRIVE E currently offering any rent specials?
111 BALMORAL DRIVE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 BALMORAL DRIVE E pet-friendly?
No, 111 BALMORAL DRIVE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National Harbor.
Does 111 BALMORAL DRIVE E offer parking?
No, 111 BALMORAL DRIVE E does not offer parking.
Does 111 BALMORAL DRIVE E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 BALMORAL DRIVE E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 BALMORAL DRIVE E have a pool?
No, 111 BALMORAL DRIVE E does not have a pool.
Does 111 BALMORAL DRIVE E have accessible units?
No, 111 BALMORAL DRIVE E does not have accessible units.
Does 111 BALMORAL DRIVE E have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 BALMORAL DRIVE E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 BALMORAL DRIVE E have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 BALMORAL DRIVE E does not have units with air conditioning.
