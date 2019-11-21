504 LEWIS CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

WELCOME TO THIS CUTE CAPE COD LOCATED IN MOUNT AIRY!! HOUSE CHOICE VOUCHERS WELCOME. GREAT LOCATION - CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND MAJOR COMMUTER ROUTES!! HOUSE IS LOCATED ON END OF CUL-DE-SAC. UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH HICKORY CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET. FULLY FENCED BACKYARD WITH TWO STORAGE SHEDS. UNFINISHED BASEMENT FOR STORAGE. LARGE YARD FOR HOSTING GATHERINGS!!