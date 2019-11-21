All apartments in Mount Airy
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

504 LEWIS CT

504 Lewis Court · No Longer Available
Location

504 Lewis Court, Mount Airy, MD 21771

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
WELCOME TO THIS CUTE CAPE COD LOCATED IN MOUNT AIRY!! HOUSE CHOICE VOUCHERS WELCOME. GREAT LOCATION - CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND MAJOR COMMUTER ROUTES!! HOUSE IS LOCATED ON END OF CUL-DE-SAC. UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH HICKORY CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET. FULLY FENCED BACKYARD WITH TWO STORAGE SHEDS. UNFINISHED BASEMENT FOR STORAGE. LARGE YARD FOR HOSTING GATHERINGS!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 LEWIS CT have any available units?
504 LEWIS CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Airy, MD.
What amenities does 504 LEWIS CT have?
Some of 504 LEWIS CT's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 LEWIS CT currently offering any rent specials?
504 LEWIS CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 LEWIS CT pet-friendly?
No, 504 LEWIS CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Airy.
Does 504 LEWIS CT offer parking?
Yes, 504 LEWIS CT offers parking.
Does 504 LEWIS CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 LEWIS CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 LEWIS CT have a pool?
No, 504 LEWIS CT does not have a pool.
Does 504 LEWIS CT have accessible units?
No, 504 LEWIS CT does not have accessible units.
Does 504 LEWIS CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 LEWIS CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 LEWIS CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 LEWIS CT does not have units with air conditioning.

