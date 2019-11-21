WELCOME TO THIS CUTE CAPE COD LOCATED IN MOUNT AIRY!! HOUSE CHOICE VOUCHERS WELCOME. GREAT LOCATION - CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND MAJOR COMMUTER ROUTES!! HOUSE IS LOCATED ON END OF CUL-DE-SAC. UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH HICKORY CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET. FULLY FENCED BACKYARD WITH TWO STORAGE SHEDS. UNFINISHED BASEMENT FOR STORAGE. LARGE YARD FOR HOSTING GATHERINGS!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 504 LEWIS CT have?
Some of 504 LEWIS CT's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated.
