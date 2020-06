Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath home available for rent in the popular 62 + community of Wildwood Park in Mount Airy. Super convenient location is just a short walk to the public library, senior center, and Lorien. Also <1 mile to shopping including Safeway, Starbucks, and Wal-Mart and a variety of restaurants and shops in historic downtown Mount Airy. There is a $45 application fee. NO smoking and NO pets. The carpets will be cleaned before occupancy.