6612 PINE GROVE DRIVE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:27 AM
6612 Pine Grove Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6612 Pine Grove Drive, Morningside, MD 20746
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Photos/video coming soon. Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home, that was renovated in 2013. Granite countertop, stainless steel appliances. Convenient to public transportation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6612 PINE GROVE DRIVE have any available units?
6612 PINE GROVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Morningside, MD
.
What amenities does 6612 PINE GROVE DRIVE have?
Some of 6612 PINE GROVE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 6612 PINE GROVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6612 PINE GROVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6612 PINE GROVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6612 PINE GROVE DRIVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Morningside
.
Does 6612 PINE GROVE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6612 PINE GROVE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6612 PINE GROVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6612 PINE GROVE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6612 PINE GROVE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6612 PINE GROVE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6612 PINE GROVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6612 PINE GROVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6612 PINE GROVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6612 PINE GROVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6612 PINE GROVE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6612 PINE GROVE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
