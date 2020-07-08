9884 Brookridge Ct

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhouse located in Montgomery Village! Laminate hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo, bath and laundry/storage area with washer/dryer. Eat-in kitchen has been updated with tiled flooring, updated countertops and plenty of cabinet storage space. The 2nd floor features 2 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space as well as an updated hall bath with new tub enclosure and updated fixtures. The 3rd floor also has 2 spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings as well as an updated hall bath!



~ Tenants have access to the Montgomery Village Civic Association amenities which include a community pool, park and playground!



~ Easy access to several commuter routes, Shady Grove Metro Station and many popular shops/restaurants!



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county



