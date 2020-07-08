All apartments in Montgomery Village
Find more places like 9884 Brookridge Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery Village, MD
/
9884 Brookridge Ct
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

9884 Brookridge Ct

9884 Brookridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montgomery Village
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all

Location

9884 Brookridge Court, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhouse located in Montgomery Village! Laminate hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo, bath and laundry/storage area with washer/dryer. Eat-in kitchen has been updated with tiled flooring, updated countertops and plenty of cabinet storage space. The 2nd floor features 2 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space as well as an updated hall bath with new tub enclosure and updated fixtures. The 3rd floor also has 2 spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings as well as an updated hall bath!

~ Tenants have access to the Montgomery Village Civic Association amenities which include a community pool, park and playground!

~ Easy access to several commuter routes, Shady Grove Metro Station and many popular shops/restaurants!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5755066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9884 Brookridge Ct have any available units?
9884 Brookridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 9884 Brookridge Ct have?
Some of 9884 Brookridge Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9884 Brookridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9884 Brookridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9884 Brookridge Ct pet-friendly?
No, 9884 Brookridge Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 9884 Brookridge Ct offer parking?
No, 9884 Brookridge Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9884 Brookridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9884 Brookridge Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9884 Brookridge Ct have a pool?
Yes, 9884 Brookridge Ct has a pool.
Does 9884 Brookridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 9884 Brookridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9884 Brookridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9884 Brookridge Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9884 Brookridge Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 9884 Brookridge Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr
Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Similar Pages

Montgomery Village 1 BedroomsMontgomery Village 2 Bedrooms
Montgomery Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMontgomery Village Dog Friendly Apartments
Montgomery Village Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MD
Chevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBallenger Creek, MDCapitol Heights, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDBroadlands, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American University