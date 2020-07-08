9810 Hellingly Pl Unit 100

Amenities
Available 11/15/19 Want to Schedule a Showing? First Complete the New Resident Questionnaire at www.boomtowninc.com - Top of the Home Page- Get Qualified and sign a lease FAST!
LEASING REQUIREMENTS; $39,600 Annual Gross Household Income required with credit scores 650 and above. 12 month lease minimum, longer term leases preferred. NO history of Non-Payment judgments or evictions. First months rent and security deposit ($1100) required at lease signing. Small Dogs Under 35 lbs. considered on case by case basis w/additional deposit.
Studio Condo w/1 Bath available November 15th! Full kitchen with plenty of counter space and great upgrades! Great main living space with fresh neutral paint throughout- sliding doors for lots of natural lighting. Ideal bachelor pad- walking distance to shopping and restaurants! Washer and Dryer IN unit. Very friendly neighbors! Ideal commuter location- close to I-270, R-355, Lakeforest Mall, Gaithersburg Library and Montgomery Village Plaza. Off-Street Parking. To schedule a showing please visit www.boomtowninc.com and complete the New Resident Questionnaire.
(RLNE3913795)