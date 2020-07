Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace furnished

Spacious condo with loft in a nice community. Hardwood floor all through. High ceiling with plenty sunlight. New washer and dryer in the unit. Double sink and Jacuzzi in master br. Loft with full br, storage and closet. Open kitchen, gas for heating. Rent includes water. Close to NIST, Leidos. Can be furnished, negotiable. Walk distance to Library, Costco, Weis and Lake Forest Mall. I270 Exit 11. Metro station nearby.