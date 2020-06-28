Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

9759 Hellingly Place Available 10/01/19 Studio Apartment in Great community Walking Distance to Lakeforest Mall. Easy Access to 270 - Studio apartment located in nice community by Lakeforest Mall and easy access to 270 and Metrobus to Metro station.

Apartment has full kitchen, bathroom and ample closet space. Washer and dryer in the apartment! Walls have been painted and floors updated. Community has swimming pool and tennis courts. Parking is included. Utilities are fairly low and run about $70 per month. Apartment is already wired for cable.



